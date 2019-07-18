Why police were called to St James's Hospital today

Have your say

Police were called to St James's Hospital today after reports of concern for a female on top of the car park.

West Yorkshire Police officers attended the car park area at 12.55pm and brought the female to safety.

She was referred to the care of mental health services.

To contact Samaritans call 116 123