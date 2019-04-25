Westlife’s reunion on the big screen in Leeds for one night only - here's how to book tickets

Leeds fans of record breaking boy band Westlife rejoice!

The band are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their first number one single with a reunion tour that is set to mark one of pop’s most sensational comebacks.

The Twenty Tour was sold out in minutes, but for one memorable night it will also be shown at Vue sites at The Light in the city centre and Kirkstall, as the performance is broadcast live from Dublin’s Croke Park stadium on Saturday, July 6.

Fans can look forward to a two-hour show that brings a host of brand new music performed by Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian, alongside many of their most-loved hits.

Johnny Carr, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to be able to make the reunion tour of one pop’s most iconic boybands accessible to many more people.

“Westlife are loved all over for their performances, so it seems appropriate that we show their performance in the best picture and sound quality in big screen entertainment.

“It’s a massive bonus that we can show it live, so viewers can get as close to the action as possible. We’re confident our viewers will feel a real part of the Croke Park performance.”

Tickets for Westlife - Greatest Hits Live are available now and can be booked at: www.myvue.com