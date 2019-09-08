West Yorkshire Police launch appeal for missing 12-year-old girl

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Viktoria Keselova, from Bradford, is described by police as a white female, tanned and of slim build.

She is 5ft tall with brown eyes and long coloured black hair, which she was last seen wearing in a ponytail.

Viktoria was last seen in blue jeans, a black top, a silver jacket and white Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 0652 07/09.

