West Yorkshire Police appeal after hit and run crash leaves man seriously injured

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run crash left a passenger in hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened at about 12.45am on Barnsley Road (A61) in Newmillerdam, south of Wakefield.

Barnsley Road (A61) in Newmillerdam (Photo: Google)

A blue Peugot 207 car, travelling towards Wakefield, crashed into a parked, unattended silver Ford Transit van.

A passenger in the car, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The Peugot driver fled the scene and police are still searching for them.

Officers in the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to contact police.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the vehicle driving is also asked to contact police.

Information can be passed to the Roads Policing Unit online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, quoting log number 50 of 23/09.

Alternatively, you can call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

