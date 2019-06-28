Watch the moment thousands of frogs cross bridge at Leeds park

Have your say

This is the incredible moment thousands of frogs left their pond to cross a bridge in a Leeds park.

The footage was captured by Kimmy Bell last night (June 27) in Golden Acre Park.

Hundreds of tiny frogs can be seen in the video.

Kimmy called for signs to be put up to ensure visitors don't accidentally stand on the frogs.

She said: "Apparently the frogs are like this every year in all the parks.

"There were thousands of them.

"I just wish there was a sign to prevent them all being trampled."

People with gardens were urged to create simple ponds or areas of long grass because sightings of frogs and toads in gardens are drying up, The Guardian reported.

Sightings of frogs have dropped by 17% since 2014, it was reported.