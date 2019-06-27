Video shows broken down bus giving off black smoke in Leeds

Have your say

A bus broke down and started giving off smoke on York Road during rush hour.

Footage captured by Dale Rockliffe, who was passing in another bus, shows the First Bus vehicle stationary with thick black smoke coming from the back left-hand side.

Smoke rising from the bus on York Road (Photo and video: Dale Rockcliffe).

It happened in the outside lane on the roundabout just before Foundry Lane.

Firefighters from Killingbeck Fire Station, which is just metres away, were on the scene quickly to deal with the incident.

The bus was moved nearer to Burger King to allow traffic to pass.

Traffic was heavier than usual during the morning rush hour as a result.

The road was fully cleared just before 10am.

Last week, a bus went up in flames after catching fire on the A58 Inner Ring Road.

Shocking footage showed the rear end of the school bus completely engulfed in flames.