Urgent appeal for missing woman last seen at West Yorkshire hospital

West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing woman who was last seen at Bradford Royal Infirmary.

UPDATE: Nikita has been found safe and well.

Nikita Vernon, aged 25, was last seen at the hospital on Duckworth Lane at 00.45am.

She is described as 5 foot 5, of thin build, with dark brown hair and multi coloured tips.

Nikita was last seen with her hair in a low side pony tail, wearing blue jeans, grey trainers and a grey zip-up hoodie.

Police believe she is at high risk and are appealing for any sightings of the 25-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 35.

