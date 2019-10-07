Urgent appeal for missing man last seen near St James's Hospital in Leeds

Have your say

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds.

Jonathan Carroll, aged 30, was reported missing shortly after 1am this morning.

He was last seen near to St James's Hospital in Burmantofts.

Jonathan is described as white, 5 foot 4 inches tall, of slim build and with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a white strip across the upper chest, black trousers and light-coloured trainers.

There are concerns for his welfare and officers need to find him urgently to check that he is okay.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 56 of October 7.

