Urgent appeal for missing Garforth man last seen at Leeds station

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for a missing man who was last seen exiting Leeds train station.

David Potts, aged 43, left his home address in Garforth at about 11.10am.

David was last seen leaving the train station via the exit near Queens Hotel at 11.40am (Photo: WYP)

He is believed to have travelled into Leeds city centre by train, where he was last seen leaving the train station via the exit near Queens Hotel at 11.40am.

David is described as a white male, 5’8’’ tall and of medium build.

He has short dark hair and is wearing a grey Superdry hooded top, black shorts and black Nike trainers.

In the appeal, West Yorkshire Police said: "David may be in a confused or depressed mood and has left his phone, keys and medication at home.

"He has not been in touch with his partner or family since."

Anyone who has seen David or who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 999 quoting log 744 of Wednesday 18 September.

-> Missing man believed to be in Leeds as police warn not to approach