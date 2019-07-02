Urban fashion brand Realist and Ribble Cycles among new additions at Trinity Leeds’ pioneering new retail experience

Shoppers in Leeds will be spoiled for choice as four new names are added to the line-up this week at BLK BX – Trinity Leeds’ pioneering new retail experience.

Urban fashion brand Realist and British bike manufacturer Ribble Cycles will set up shop this week, alongside an extensive collection of work from local artist Nicolas Dixon and a new exhibition by Moniker Art Fair.

READ MORE: The Leeds bar boasting the city’s largest gin collection and a secret door

BLK BX, located on the lower level of Trinity Leeds, is the first retail concept of its kind in the UK and brings both the established retail and independent scenes together, whilst offering a platform for local and international artists.

Dan Wharton, Trinity Leeds marketing manager, said: “The latest arrivals at BLK BX offer an eclectic, diverse mix of both retail and art – something you don’t expect from your average shopping centre.

“We’re proud to offer a bold, exciting experience for visitors whilst providing a much-needed platform for local and international talent in fashion, music and art.”

Realist will launch its new store at BLK BX on July 4, offering the latest range of streetwear including t-shirts, tracksuits and jackets, as well as their popular summer collection, until July 29.

READ MORE: New El Gato Negro restaurant to open in Leeds city centre

Ribble Cycles is gearing up for the launch of its new store at BLK BX on July 4th, following the success of its recent pop-up shop at the centre. Cycling fans can browse everything from bikes and frames to clothing and accessories until October 1st. A VIP launch party will be held next week, with the details yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, shoppers can get their culture fix from Moniker Art Fair, which will showcase some of the best contemporary and urban art in collaboration with Graffiti Prints, with an eye-catching array of original artworks and limited edition prints. The Moniker Culture Leeds exhibition opens on Friday, July 5, and runs until Saturday, August 3.

Leeds-based abstract artist Nicolas Dixon will also display his work throughout the years, alongside a UK exclusive showcase of pieces by New York graffiti legend Sen-1.