Uncertainty for Leeds Debenhams staff as chain announces 22 closures

Debenhams stores in Yorkshire have so far avoided making the cut as the chain revealed nearly half of the stores set for closure this morning (Friday).

The retailers listed 22 of its branches set to close after announcing earlier this year it would be closing 50 stores nationwide.

So far, none of the stores set to close, which affect 1,200 jobs, have included branches in Yorkshire.

The department store went into administration two weeks ago leaving 25,000 people fearing for their jobs.

The 50 closures earmarked for over the next three years will leave 110 outlets in Britain selling clothes, cosmetics, homeware and furniture.

Those confirmed for closure are:

Altrincham

Ashford

Birmingham Fort

Canterbury

Chatham

Eastbourne

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Guildford

Kirkcaldy

Orpington

Slough

Southport

Southsea

Staines

Stockton

Walton

Wandsworth

Welwyn Garden City

Wimbledon

Witney

Wolverhampton

Debenhams chairman Terry Duddy said: “Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making the business fit for the future."