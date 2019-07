Have your say

Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Ossett.

Two cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 8.30am on Saturday, June 27 at 8.20am on Owl Lane.

The two people were taken to LGI with one man discharged from hospital and a woman in described by police as being in a stable condition.

Roads in the vicinity were closed until around 11.30am.