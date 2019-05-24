TV wildlife stars Steve Backshall and Chris Packham on stage in one-off event in Harrogate

Two superstars of TV – Steve Backshall and Chris Packham – are in Harrogate on Saturday October 19.

Each will be fronting their own show presented by Cause UK in association with NiddFest – a festival designed to highlight the importance of Nidderdale’s landscape and wildlife.

Adventurer and conservationist

More than 50 per cent of species are in decline across the UK, many of them common and Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is conducting its biggest wildlife survey with its Wild Watch project to inform conservation strategies.

Adventurer, presenter, explorer, wildlife enthusiast and daredevil Steve Backshall, takes to the stage at 3pm.

Inspired by Steve’s current TV series Expedition, his talk encompasses tales from a year of adventure; taking light into forgotten caves, making first ascents of Arctic peaks, and first descents of Himalayan rivers – he talks of narrow escapes and scrapes plus tales of close calls with death as well as lessons learned.

Steve is one of the best loved wildlife presenters in the UK. Suitable for wildlife enthusiasts of all ages from eight to 80, the event includes a question and answer session and book signing.

Steve is due to return to our screens on Dave UKTV with Expedition – with Steve Backshall in July this year.

Chris Packham presents an evening from 7pm discussing his photography, work with wildlife and conservation.

He’ll also discuss his autobiography Fingers in the Sparkle Jar. The memoir which was voted the UK’s Favourite Nature Book inspired his TV documentary, Asperger’s and Me.

Packham, who presents BBC 2’s Springwatch, was presented with a CBE from the Prince of Wales for his services to nature conservation.

The evening will also include a question and answer session hosted by his Springwatch Unsprung presenter, Lindsey Chapman, followed by a book signing.

Yorkshire-born Lindsey is a Patron of the Wild Watch in Nidderdale AONB. Lindsey presents a number of wildlife and arts programmes.

Director of Cause UK Clair Chadwick said: “As Chris Packham said in an interview, the decline in British wildlife is a visceral sense of loss.

“Both he and Backshall do an incredible job of communicating the natural world to audiences of all ages.

“We wanted to host a day of wildlife talks with two of the most exciting and inspiring presenters as it is a pivotal time for our species and our planet.”

Packham said: “I walk in a quieter field now. I stroll through a more silent wood. I remember with clarity, because of my memory, how different it was when I was a kid – the volume of song.

That reinforces my sense of urgency to make a difference.”

Steve Backshall – Voyages to Undiscovered Places – is at the Royal Hall on Saturday October 19 at 3pm followed by a book signing.

To book: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Steve-Backshall-Voyages-to-Undiscovered-Places

Chris Packham is at the Royal Hall on Saturday October 19 at 7pm, with an after-show question and answer session and book signing, 7pm.

To book: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/An-Evening-with-Chris-Packham