Tributes pour in as police confirm body discovered in Normanton is that of missing Elliot Burton

A body discovered in Wakefield on Monday belongs to missing teenager Elliot Burton, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

The 15-year-old was reported missing over the weekend and a police update released on Monday morning said a body had been discovered in water close to a landfill site in Normanton.

A spokesman for the force said this morning (Tuesday): "Police can now confirm the body of a male found in water off Boundary Lane Normanton yesterday ( 29 7) has been identified as missing Wakefield teenager Elliot Burton.

"There are not believed to have been any suspicious circumstances in Elliot’s death and a file has now been submitted to the coroner."

A Facebook post from Michelle Maulkinson, who appears to be a friend of the family, was shared more than 600 times, and said the family were "absolutely heart broken".

Many people have been leaving tributes, one of which said: "So very very sad...a tragic waste of a young life. My heart goes out to all the family at this very sad time."

Elliot was a Wakefield Wildcats fan and was seen wearing one of the Rugby League team's shirts when he disappeared.

Balloons were released in a memorial for Elliot at the Wildcats grounds on Monday evening, while people also left flowers for the teenager.

A spokesman for Rugby League Family said: "At times like this communities pull together, at the RL family is no different. We send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this tragic time.