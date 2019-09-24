Train company offers Leeds jobs to former Thomas Cook employees

A train operator has offered job opportunities to former Thomas Cook employees after the company ceased trading.

Around 9,000 people in the UK lost their jobs as a result of the collapse on Monday, September 23.

David Keech, a senior manager at London North Eastern Railway (LNER), took to Twitter to express his sympathies to the staff and offer his help.

The Customer Experience Manager encouraged the devastated Thomas Cook employees to apply for 'customer hosts' roles in Leeds and London.

He said: "Really sad to see the news for Thomas Cook employees.

"We know how talented you all are, so when the time if right please do get in touch for any support you may need to move onto your next step. Here to provide any advice you may need, please DM me.

"We’re actively recruiting for Customer Hosts in Leeds and London, so if we can help anyone with their next step, please drop us a message at recruitment1@lner.co.uk"

Mr Keech later added: "For those who have woken up and sadly have lost their job today, please do get in touch with us as we are recruiting for Customer Hosts for Leeds and London.

"We will try to help in any way we can."

Customer Hosts are responsible for meeting and greeting train users, helping with luggage and showing people their their seats, delivering food and drink, and providing a 'personalised service to everyone.'

Potential applicants need to email recruitment1@lner.co.uk for information.

This is not the only way the train company are supporting those affected by the Thomas Cook collapse.

They are also relaxing ticket rules so those booked on a specific LNER train for their holiday can catch another train.

This means customers are able to catch the next available train and are able to travel at peak times with an off-peak ticket if they need to.

Thomas Cook customers who no longer need to use the train, can get a free refund on the LNER website.

More than 150,000 British holiday makers needed to be bought home after Thomas Cook's four airlines were grounded.

A Leeds woman on one of the last Thomas Cook flights that landed just as the company went under has praised the 'amazing' staff.

-> Leeds couple with £20,000 dream wedding 'heartbroken' after Thomas Cook collapse

-> Wedding party of 45 people from Yorkshire left stranded at Manchester Airport after their flight to Jamaica was cancelled