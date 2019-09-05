Traffic delays as lorry crashes into railway bridge in Leeds city centre

A Leeds city centre road has closed after a lorry hit the railway bridge in Globe Road.

The Toyota Tshusho lorry did not actually get stuck under the bridge - instead going 'straight through' according to a man clearing the debris - but the impact ripped open the trailer and bent it out of shape.

The impact ripped open the lorry trailer.

-> Woman dies in multi-car crash on M62 and motorway still closed, police confirm

The lorry is now 50 metres further up the road.

Police have closed the road at the Whitehall Road end while recovery vehicles clear the scene.

A lamp post under the bridge was bent out of shape, and there were marks along the bridge wall.

The lorry came to a stop 50 metres up Globe Road.

-> Bridge fails on M62 motorway and officers on scene at cracking bridge joint

The lorry was carrying parts for car radiators - boxes of which were scattered along the pavement in Globe Road.

The railway bridge does not appear to have been seriously damaged, as trains are still running over it

A lamp post was struck under Globe Road.