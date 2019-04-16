Traditional family butcher brand opens in Leeds' Merrion Centre

A traditional high street style family butcher has opened in Leeds city centre.

Husband and wife team Jason and Charlotte Pritchard are behind the Ramshaw Yorkshire Butchery and Deli which opened yesterday in the Merrion Centre.

It has created six new jobs and is the latest addition in a series of openings across the region for the couple and is the fourth store in their growing portfolio.

The shop is being managed by Laura Carr, who has previously worked closely with the Pritchard’s, and has a strong butchery background and understanding of the local Leeds market and customers.

Charlotte Pritchard, Owner of Ramshaw said: ‘We’re thrilled to be opening our first shop in Leeds city centre and to become part of the historic Merrion Centre, which continues to attract

a strong local customer base. We have a passion for quality produce and are looking forward to offering customers at The Merrion Centre fresh quality local meat at great value”.

Town Centre Securities (TCS) which owns the Merrion Centre said it was happy to be bringing a local, traditional brand and business type back to the city centre.

Vanessa McIntosh, Asset Manager at TCS said: “We have always been a champion of local businesses and are delighted to welcome Ramshaw Yorkshire Butchery to The Merrion Centre. The benefits of fresh produce and known provenance have wide benefits across our community, economy and environment, and we are delighted to be able to bring a local butcher back to the high street."

It will sell fresh meat, hot speciality takeaway carvery sandwiches, lunch and dinner meals as well as having vegetarian offers.