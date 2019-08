Have your say

The fire service has confirmed why three fire engines were spotted on Harper Street in Leeds yesterday.

Residents had reported spotting three engines near Leeds Corn Exchange and Market last night.

West Yorkshire Fire Service have now confirmed they were called to a home on Harper Street at 5.01pm yesterday.

The full statement read: "We were called at 5.01pm to a domestic property on Harper Street, Leeds.

"We sent three prompts, one from Leeds and two from Hunslet.

"We left the scene by 5.44pm."