This is why police were in Leeds city centre today

Police cars and vans could be seen on The Headrow this afternoon.
They were parked between Sports Direct and TKMaxx - just above Briggate.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were there to facilitate a protest.
It has since been stood down.
A police spokesperson said that the protest passed peacefully with no incidents.
-> 'My father told me he would chop me up in 18 seconds - a second for every year he had loved me'
-> Leeds man who murdered ex-girlfriend before jumping from bridge is jailed for life