This is why police were in Leeds city centre today

Police cars and vans could be seen on The Headrow this afternoon.

They were parked between Sports Direct and TKMaxx - just above Briggate.

Police vans on the Headrow on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were there to facilitate a protest.

It has since been stood down.

A police spokesperson said that the protest passed peacefully with no incidents.

