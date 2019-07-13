This is why police were in Leeds city centre today

Police vans on the Headrow on Saturday.
Police cars and vans could be seen on The Headrow this afternoon.

They were parked between Sports Direct and TKMaxx - just above Briggate.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were there to facilitate a protest.

It has since been stood down.

A police spokesperson said that the protest passed peacefully with no incidents.

