This is when the A64 will reopen after crash leaves lorry overturned

The A64 will remain closed near Tadcaster until at least 1pm, after a serious crash left a lorry overturned.

Police were called to the crash between the junctions at Tadcaster Bar and the A1M at about 5am today (Friday).

The overturned lorry is being recovered (Photo: Highways England)

The A64 Westbound carriageway is fully closed and lane two is closed on the Eastbound carriageway.

Traffic officers are still recovering the overturned lorry and the road will remain closed until at least 1pm.

Highways England tweeted: "A64 between Tadcaster Bar and A1M. Recovery is progressing well.

"The barrier crews are arranged and enroute. Delays on the A64 are back to Copmanthorpe. Delays on local roads around Bolton Percy, Tadcaster, Colton.

"Please allow extra time and consider an alternative route."

