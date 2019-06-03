This is when Krispy Kreme opens its doors at Leeds retail park The Springs - and how you can win exclusive goodies

Krispy Kreme opens its doors at Leeds retail park The Springs this week.

The a-glaze-ing new resident opens its doors its fourth store in the city at 10am on Tuesday, June 4.

And the doughnut retailer has revealed the first 12 customers will receive 'exclusive goodies'.

It is also giving shoppers throughout the day the chance to win even more tasty treats and prizes via its very own spin-to-win wheel.

And the fun continues at the weekend when a Krispy Kreme magician conjures up tricks galore on Saturday, June 8, from 12.30pm.

Craig Evans, UK new store openings manager at Krispy Kreme, said: ‘’We can’t wait to bring the joy of Krispy Kreme to Leeds the Springs Retail Park and meet all of our devoted

Yorkshire fans, it’s set to be a great day! We’re all about sharing the magic of Krispy Kreme so doughnut lovers should keep their eyes peeled this weekend as we’ll be dishing out

hundreds of complimentary sweet treats at hotspots around the area… See you there!’’

Paul Holcroft, director of asset management at Scarborough Group, which are the property developers behind The Springs, commented: “It is great to welcome such a well-known and

hugely popular brand as Krispy Kreme to The Springs. It will fit perfectly with the range of big names that have been attracted here. These names, together with the cinema which is opening soon and other exciting retail and leisure brands that we are in the process of signing up, make The Springs a great proposition for all ages and all tastes.”

Dozens are priced at:

Original Glazed - £9.95

Sharer Dozen - £12.45

Choose Your Own Dozen - £13.45

Double Dozen - add £5 to any Dozen for an additional Original Glazed Dozen