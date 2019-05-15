These are the Blue Flag beaches in the North East and Yorkshire

These are the blue flag beaches in North East England and Yorkshire

The Blue Flag beach award is widely considered the gold standard for beaches.

Ideally suited to resort beaches with plenty of facilities, the Blue Flag criteria are divided into four categories. These are: environmental education and information; water quality; environmental management; and safety and services. These are the beaches in North East England and Yorkshire that were awarded the Blue Flag for 2019.

1. Tynemouth Long Sands

This small, sandy beach, also near Tynemouth, is sheltered by cliffs and grassy banks.

2. King Edward's Bay

Whitley Bay is a sandy beach that stretches for two miles from St Mary's Island to Cullercoats.
This long sandy beach is located near South Shields and is known for its dunes. It is also popular for surfing and windsurfing.

4. Sandhaven

