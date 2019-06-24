These are the 15 best places to live in Leeds according to estate agents
A Leeds-based estate agent has named to top 15 areas in the city to live in.
Manning Stainton published the list, with the suburbs ranked by factors including house prices, amenities, schools and crime rates. Does your area make the list? Have a look and see for yourself.
1. Horsforth
Horsforth is the best place to live in Leeds, say estate agents. They pointed to the west Leeds suburb's trendy shops and quality bars and restaurants, as well as proximity to the airport and links to the city centre.