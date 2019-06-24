cover

These are the 15 best places to live in Leeds according to estate agents

A Leeds-based estate agent has named to top 15 areas in the city to live in.

Manning Stainton published the list, with the suburbs ranked by factors including house prices, amenities, schools and crime rates. Does your area make the list? Have a look and see for yourself.

Horsforth is the best place to live in Leeds, say estate agents. They pointed to the west Leeds suburb's trendy shops and quality bars and restaurants, as well as proximity to the airport and links to the city centre.

1. Horsforth

Chapel Allerton is packed with trendy bars, eateries and cosy pubs like The Mustard - and is just 10 minutes away from the city centre by car.

2. Chapel Allerton

This pretty village is situated on the edge of the beautiful Golden Acre Park, pushing it to number 3 in the list. Photo: Steven Sutcliffe

3. Bramhope

The famous Leeds park has 700 acres of lush greenery despite being right next to the city centre

4. Roundhay

