The Yorkshire Vet maker Daisybeck Studios acquired by Canadian media giant Entertainment One

The independent Leeds production company behind programmes such as The Yorkshire Vet and Springtime on the Farm is being snapped by a global media firm.

Daisybeck Studios has entered into an agreement with eOne, a Toronto-based firm with offices around the world, which has been involved in projects such as Oscar-winning film Green Book, to Peppa Pig, John Wick, Stan & Ollie and Designated Survivor.

Founder and managing director Paul Stead will continue in his role.

The studio yesterday released a statement which read: "Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into an agreement to acquire UK-based Daisybeck Studios, an independent television company producing quality factual, factual entertainment and event programming.

"Daisybeck Studios’ Emmy® nominated Managing Director and Founder, Paul Stead, will continue to oversee day to day operations of the Daisybeck Studios brand under eOne’s ownership. The acquisition continues the planned expansion of eOne’s non-scripted activities in the UK."

Founder and managing director, Paul Stead, is quoted by media publication Prolific North as saying: “Joining eOne is the perfect strategic move for Daisybeck.

“It will provide our infrastructure with the proper capabilities and support to allow us to truly capitalise on the unscripted television opportunities in the UK from our base in the North of England.

"It’s a very exciting time in content creation, not least because of UK network Channel 4 setting up their National Headquarters down the road from our studios.

"This will help us continue our growth with other key UK networks including Channel 5 and being part of eOne really future proofs our business.

"We chose them because of their passion for programming and the support they clearly provide to the creative teams across their group.”

The studios are based in Kirkstall Road.