The world’s biggest sausage party is coming to Leeds later this year.

Sausage and Cider Fest is being held at New Dock Hall on Saturday, October 26, across two sessions - 12pm until 5pm and 6pm until 11pm

Organisers have pledged "an amazing day filled full of cider, beer, live music and of course... a great array of sausage from around the world"

"Enjoy incredible live music while enjoying a pint or two of our many delicious craft ciders and beers on offer. We love real cider and scour all corners of the UK looking for the finest cider money can buy - and bring it to your door for you to taste, savour and enjoy with your friends, alongside great sausages and fine music.

"There will also be a huge variety of delicious sausages, definitely not the standard bangers you would find in your local supermarket. We source the finest butchers sausages and those with a little twist too! Non-Cider Drinkers fear not, there's not just Cider at this event! With a fantastic Craft Beer & Gin bar, there really is something for everyone!"

Tickets, priced at £10, are on sale now and admission is strictly for over 18s.

