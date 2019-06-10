The Leeds Father's Day experience with chocolate and rum on the menu

Hotel Chocolat has created a bespoke Father’s Day event which will take place exclusively in Leeds this June.

Created for the connoisseur, it all starts with the cocoa bean, roasted in their flagship Leeds Mega Café. Guests will learn about the origins of cocoa and the expert team will guide them through the tasting notes of six pairings; combining their chocolate know-how with a range of drinks curated to contrast, compliment and highlight features of the finer flavours of chocolate.

READ MORE: The 15 photos you'll only understand if you're from Leeds

The School Of Chocolate venue was inspired by the brand’s cocoa plantation in St Lucia, which has a semi-industrial feel created from steel beams and solid wood tables – one even crafted directly from one of their own cocoa trees.

Candlelit and fuelled by prosecco, guests are expected to take a hedonistic route through rare and vintage chocolates, rum, gin, and a whole host of cocoa-infused treats. At the end of the event, guests will depart with a luxury gift bag filled with chocolate, making it the perfect gift for any Dad.

Samuel Long, General Manager at Hotel Chocolat, said: “When we first decided to create something special for Father’s Day, we focused on chocolate and rum. They are both children of the Caribbean and as such they get on famously. We are very excited by what we have created and we can’t wait to showcase it to our guests at the event.”

Amy Horwood, Event Manager at Hotel Chocolat, Leeds, said: “Following on from our sold-out Halloween event, we had a unique opportunity to create something really special and different for Father’s Day, combining fine chocolate, alcohols, coffee and other special treats.”

The Father’s Day tastings events will be held at 7pm on Saturday, June 15, and 4pm on Sunday, June 16. Tickets cost £25 per person, and limited places are available.

To book, contact: leedsevents@hotelchocolat.com