Today’s episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show was not screened as planned after a guest died after appearing on the programme.

This morning’s edition was replaced with Dickinson’s Real Deal, and The Jeremy Kyle Show will remain off the air indefinitely.

ITV released the following statement: “Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends."

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.

“Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.”

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been running for 14 years.