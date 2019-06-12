The Drone Code has changed: here's what you need to know to stay within the law
You've got a new drone, but do you know how to fly it without breaking any laws?
Here's your guide to the latest Drone Code, released by the Civil Aviation Authority after the Government brought new laws into force in March 2019. And as a reminder of what can happen when people disregard the rules, find out what happened when a drone nearly collided with a passenger jet over Leeds city centre.
You must always have direct visual contact with your small drone. Breaking this law could lead to a fine of 2,500.
On July 30, 2018, it became against the law to fly drones above 400ft (120m).
Remember you are a pilot: check your aircraft is in good working order and safe to fly.
You shouldnt fly within 500ft of crowds or built-up areas or 150ft from people or properties.
