Many of these are residential, and campaigners have complained that the company has routinely undervalued the properties when offering compensation to homeowners. Some properties are from housing estates built in recent years, which are now due to be demolished again. The taxpayer-funded company paid out more than £1 million for 130 of the properties. This includes £6.8 million for Whatcroft Hall near Northwich, Cheshire, which was owned by the comedian John Bishop. A Freedom of Information request put in by the BBC has revealed the parts of the country most affected. Here is the full list of affected areas. The first passenger services are expected to operate between the capital and Birmingham in 2026, with phase two of the project to Manchester and Leeds earmarked for completion by 2034.
The company behind HS2 is buying up homes to make way for the new lines - here is where is affected
The company responsible for delivering High Speed Rail 2 has spent £600m on more than 900 properties, figures show.
