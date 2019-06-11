The A to Z of Leeds - The 26 reasons to be proud of your city

There are many reasons for this bold claim, from the people who've called this place home, to the history of the region, the developments underway and the talent and creativity we see on a daily basis. Here, we go through the alphabet to give you some reasons to be proud. READ MORE: 20 random facts you (probably) didn’t know about Leeds

1. A is for Arthur Aaron He died of his wounds received while on operations in the Middle East and was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross in November 1943.

2. B is for Beechwood Ancestral home of a Leeds dynasty which has links to Kate Middleton and Sir Thomas Fairfax, who helped win English Civil War for Oliver Cromwell. Today the mansion is used as offices but it was once the family home of the Luptons.

3. C is for Crown Court Skulls They once adorned part of the the former Crown and Fleece Inn in the cut-through between Kirkgate and the Corn Exchange.

4. D is for Dark Arches They date back to the 1860s and the construction of the New Station as it was then called (now City Station). They extend to some 80,000sq ft and are made up of about 18m bricks.

