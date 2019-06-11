The A to Z of Leeds - The 26 reasons to be proud of your city
We all know Leeds is a great city, right?
There are many reasons for this bold claim, from the people who've called this place home, to the history of the region, the developments underway and the talent and creativity we see on a daily basis. Here, we go through the alphabet to give you some reasons to be proud.
1. A is for Arthur Aaron
He died of his wounds received while on operations in the Middle East and was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross in November 1943.
Ancestral home of a Leeds dynasty which has links to Kate Middleton and Sir Thomas Fairfax, who helped win English Civil War for Oliver Cromwell. Today the mansion is used as offices but it was once the family home of the Luptons.