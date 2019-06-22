PICS: YPN

The 20 never seen before photos of Rodley through the years

Is this the Rodley you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley

A community constable and young people joined forces - to arrest the decline of a stretch of canal at Rodley. PC Dave Norman and youngsters from Rodley Youth Project cleaned up a section of the Leeds Liverpool Canal towpath.

1. November 1992

A community constable and young people joined forces - to arrest the decline of a stretch of canal at Rodley. PC Dave Norman and youngsters from Rodley Youth Project cleaned up a section of the Leeds Liverpool Canal towpath.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
19th century buildings off Town Street at Rodley alongside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal that were to be preserved.

2. August 1975

19th century buildings off Town Street at Rodley alongside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal that were to be preserved.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Reflections of hoses in the still waters of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Rodley.

3. November 1968

Reflections of hoses in the still waters of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Rodley.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A surprise warm day, the lazy drift of a waterway and a handrail on which to lean and think on the swing bridge over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Rodley.

4. April 1968

A surprise warm day, the lazy drift of a waterway and a handrail on which to lean and think on the swing bridge over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Rodley.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5