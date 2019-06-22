The 20 never seen before photos of Rodley through the years
Is this the Rodley you remember?
These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS:Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley
1. November 1992
A community constable and young people joined forces - to arrest the decline of a stretch of canal at Rodley. PC Dave Norman and youngsters from Rodley Youth Project cleaned up a section of the Leeds Liverpool Canal towpath.