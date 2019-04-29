The 14 photos you'll only understand if you enjoyed the St George's Festival parade in Morley

Children from cubs, scouts, guides and beavers groups from across south Leeds joined former servicemen and civic dignitaries on the parade through Morley town centre. And our snapper James Hardisty was on hand to capture all the atmosphere. READ MORE: Historic Morley - the Leeds town built on seven hills

1. St George's Festival The Parade passes Morley Town Hall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. St George's Festival Around 2,000 people lined the streets of Morley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. St George's Festival Can you spot yourself? jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. St George's Festival 2019 is the 125th anniversary of the Royal Society of St George. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more