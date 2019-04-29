PICS: James Hardisty

The 14 photos you'll only understand if you enjoyed the St George's Festival parade in Morley

Thousands of people lined the streets of Morley for the annual parade during St George's Festival weekend.

Children from cubs, scouts, guides and beavers groups from across south Leeds joined former servicemen and civic dignitaries on the parade through Morley town centre. And our snapper James Hardisty was on hand to capture all the atmosphere. READ MORE: Historic Morley - the Leeds town built on seven hills

The Parade passes Morley Town Hall.

1. St George's Festival

The Parade passes Morley Town Hall.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Around 2,000 people lined the streets of Morley.

2. St George's Festival

Around 2,000 people lined the streets of Morley.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Can you spot yourself?

3. St George's Festival

Can you spot yourself?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2019 is the 125th anniversary of the Royal Society of St George.

4. St George's Festival

2019 is the 125th anniversary of the Royal Society of St George.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4