These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images. READ MORE: The 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

1. Year unknown Police recruits at the Scotland Yard of the North - West Riding HQ in Wakefield - receive instructions in making notes after a car accident. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

2. August 1927 An L.N.E.R. train arriving at Wakefield railway station. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

3. June 1939 William Thickett, the contractor in charge of the restoration of the chantry at Wakefield, at work cleaning one of the gargoyles. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

4. December 1973 Coal miner Ted Pickles at the Denby Grange Colliery near Wakefield. During his two weeks' annual holiday, he works as a circus clown in the seaside resort of Mablethorpe in Lincolnshire. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

View more