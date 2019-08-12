Teenage girl in hospital after Leeds Ring Road crash where driver fled the scene

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the Outer Leeds Ring Road (A6120) where the driver and another passenger fled the scene.

It happened on Saturday, August 10 at about 10pm on the ring road in Crossgates.

The white Seat Cupra was travelling down the road when it was involved in a crash with two parked cars.

A teenager in her late teens suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to the hospital.

The driver and another man, who had been sitting in the front of the car, fled the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with witnessed the incident or has any further information including dash cam footage is asked to contact the police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or call 101 quoting crime reference number 13190409447.