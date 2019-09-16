Teenage boy seriously injured in crash involving stolen scooter

A teenager is being treated in hospital after the scooter he was riding on crashed and drove off from the scene.

Police were called to the A61 in Robin Hood, Leeds, on Sunday evening after the 14-year-old was injured.

The red Honda scooter, which had been reported stolen, had collided with a silver Skoda Fabia and drove off from the scene.

The teenager was taken to hospital, although police have confirmed his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Another 14-year-old has since been arrested in connection with the crash.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 6.33pm last night a police unit came across a road traffic collision in Leeds Road, Robin Hood.

"The collision involved a red Honda scooter and a silver Skoda Fabia.

"The passenger of the scooter, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries were not life threatening.

"The rider of the scooter, which was reported stolen, left the scene but was later traced. He is another 14-year-old boy and is due to be interviewed in relation to the incident.

"The road was reopened at about 9pm."