Taxi smashes into telephone pole in Beeston crash

A taxi has smashed into a telephone pole in Beeston after the driver appeared to lose control on Stratford Street.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the crash at 5pm today, which police have confirmed involved at least two vehicles.

The post crashed to the ground leaving wires tangled around the vehicle

Eyewitnesses said the taxi had smashed into a telephone pole, knocking it over and leaving wires tangled around the vehicle.

They said the driver appeared to have lost control and another vehicle had been hit by the taxi before it hit the pole.

One person was taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The taxi was badly damaged and Stratford Street was closed by police as the car was recovered and debris cleared from the scene.

Open Reach electric engineers were called to the scene to disconnect the wires from the pole and make the area safe.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 5pm to Stratford Street to a crash involving a lamppost and vehicle.

“There were at least two vehicles involved.

“At least one person has been taken to hospital but it is not believed anyone suffered life threatening injuries at this early stage.”

