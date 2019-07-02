'Sudden death' in Ossett park, police confirm

A body has been found in a park in Ossett, police have confirmed.

An area of Green Park was cordoned off this morning and a heavy police presence was reported in the area due to a 'serious incident'.

Green Park in Ossett

The body of a man was found in the park at around 6.20am.

The park is often a shortcut for pupils attending Ossett Academy but teachers were at the gate of the park this morning directing pupils around the area.

The police tape around the park area has since been removed.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the death which is not currently being treated as suspicious.