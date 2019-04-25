Smash hit musical Blood Brothers returns to Leeds Grand Theatre - here's how to buy tickets

International smash hit musical Blood Brothers is returning to Leeds Grand Theatre.

The show will be taking to the Grand stage on New Briggate from Tuesday, May 7, to Saturday, May 18.

Considered ‘one of the best musicals ever written’ by critics, Blood Brothers - presented by award-winning producer/director Bill Kenwright and written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell - has triumphed across the globe. It,scooped up no fewer than four awards for best musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

The musical tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret, the epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse 35 years ago in 1983.

Sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan followed as well as running in London’s West End for 24 years. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Returning to the seminal role of Mrs Johnstone is Olivier Award nominated British actress Linzi Hateley (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Les Misérables, Chicago)

Linzi said: "Mrs Johnstone is an iconic role that I’ve always secretly dreamed of playing. I’m thrilled to perform it to audiences right across our country.”

Joining Linzi will be Alexander Patmore, Joel Benedict and Paula Tappenden as Mickey, Eddie and Mrs Lyons respectively.

Having recently played Bobby Willis in Cilla The Musical, Patmore makes his debut as Mickey Johnstone. Benedict and Tappenden are long associated with the production having previously played their respective roles on tour and in the West End.

To book tickets online visit: leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700