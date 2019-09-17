Shocking footage shows flames from Bramley flats as emergency services rush to major incident

Have your say

The emergency services have rushed to a fire in Bramley this evening.

More than five engines were at the scene on what is believed to be the sixth floor of Poplar 2 flats in Bramley.

Fire cc Matthew Wootton

In dramatic footage, the fire service can be seen rushing into the building as flames and smoke billow from the floor.

Matthew Wooton, a resident of the flats, captured the video.

He said: "I got it as I rushed out of the flats.

"I was on the top floor (11th) and watching TV when I could smell burning.

"I didn't think anything of it until it got stronger smelling.

"I went to my balcony and looked over and it was just black smoke.

"It was very scary."

Residents were seen outside the building as emergency services rushed to control the flames.