'She is lucky to be alive': Heroic builders find woman trapped in car in Morley crash

Two builders working in Morley have told the YEP of the moment they found a woman trapped in her car after it overturned down a ditch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Asquith Avenue at 10.52am on Friday, after a blue Renault Captur crashed through a fence and rolled down the embankment.

A plank of wood had smashed through the windscreen (Photo: WYP)

A woman was trapped inside the car and taken to hospital, where amazingly she escaped with only minor injuries.

Aiden Daley and his brother Owen were returning to work at a nearby building site when they spotted fencing smashed up alongside the road.

When they went over to investigate, they heard the faint screams of a woman from the bottom of the verge.

They rushed to the scene and found the car overturned in the ditch, suspended between trees.

A woman was trapped inside her car after it overturned down a ditch in Morley (Photo: WYP)

A plank of wood had smashed through the windscreen and the driver was trapped inside, with the car engine still running.

The brothers are first aid trained and they talked to the woman at the scene until emergency services arrived.

At least four ambulances and two fire engines were called to the scene to make the vehicle safe and rescue the woman.

Aiden said: "We were lucky that we took a different route back from our break to the building site.

"It was us who put up the fence, so we went over the see if damage had been done overnight. It was only then that we heard screaming.

"Me and my brother went down to see if she was ok and talked to her until the emergency services arrived, her legs were trapped through the windows.

"She was screaming and saying she was going to die, it was horrible.

"The crews were so quick in what they did and the ambulance was here straight away. She is lucky to be alive."

Police closed Asquith Avenue in both directions while they rescued the woman from the vehicle, but the road has since been reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit attended the scene and helped to recover the vehicle.

They tweeted: "Vehicle has crashed through fence and rolled down the embankment.

Minor cuts and scrapes considering plank of wood was impaled through the windscreen."

