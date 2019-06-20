PICS: Yorkshire Evening Post

Seven of the best sporting moments at Leeds's Headingley Stadium

Headingley has witnessed some remarkable sporting drama over the years.

Here are seven stand out moments which will live long in the memory from over the years. READ MORE: 36 never seen before photos of Headingley through the years

Considered one of the greatest Ashes moments. Don Bradman's 334 at Headingley, paved the way for an Aussie victory.

1. 1930

Considered one of the greatest Ashes moments. Don Bradman's 334 at Headingley, paved the way for an Aussie victory.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bowler Andy Caddick claimed four wickets in an over on the Headingley turf during the fourth test against the West Indies.

2. August 2000

Bowler Andy Caddick claimed four wickets in an over on the Headingley turf during the fourth test against the West Indies.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ian Bothams outlandish match-saving performance in the third Test at Headingley brought victory and fresh hope.

3. 1981

Ian Bothams outlandish match-saving performance in the third Test at Headingley brought victory and fresh hope.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Batsman Geoff Boycott achieved a century of centuries during the fourth test against Australia.

4. August 1977

Batsman Geoff Boycott achieved a century of centuries during the fourth test against Australia.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2