Samaritan neighbour rescued elderly neighbour in Bramley flat fire after sounding alarm

An elderly man who flat was on fire was brought to safety thanks to a quick-thinking neighbour.

The gentleman was rescued after the fire broke out in his sixth floor flat at Poplar Court 2 in Bramley last night (Tuesday).

Poplar Court flats in Bramley

Fire fighters who were called to the scene said they were alerted when a neighbour heard the man's smoke detector going off.

The elderly resident was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, although thankfully was not seriously injured in the blaze.

Watch commander Richard Potter, of Leeds fire station, said residents in the building were evacuated for around two hours while they tackled the flames, which could be seen coming out of the window.

He said: "The man was taken to hospital for a check up. He had minor smoke inhalation and was quite distressed. He was assisted from the flat when a neighbour heard the smoke detector going off."

The ambulance service and West Yorkshire Police officers were also called to the scene at 8.55pm on Tuesday evening.

Footage taken from outside the high-rise building showed flames coming out of the window, while smoke billows from the door as crew members rush inside.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, although Watch Commander Potter said fire investigators were at the scene today to establish the source.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.