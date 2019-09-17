Ryanair flight makes unplanned landing at Leeds Bradford Airport

Have your say

A Ryanair flight was forced to land at Leeds Bradford Airport after a passenger suffered a medical episode.

The flight from Newcastle to Palma de Majorca touched down in Leeds just 25 minutes after setting off at 9.07am on Tuesday.

Pilots on the Boeing 737 sounded a Squawk 7700 – the aviation term for a general emergency.

The flight made a sharp right turn, just after passing over the Yorkshire Dales.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the scene to treat the passenger.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "This flight from Newcastle to Palma de Mallorca (17 September) diverted to Leeds Bradford after a customer became ill on board.

"The crew called ahead to request medical assistance, the aircraft landed normally and the customer was met by medics for further treatment.

"The aircraft will depart for Palma de Mallorca shortly.”