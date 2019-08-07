Road closure and bus cancellations as fire crews battle city centre incident

Have your say

A road in the city centre was closed as fire services dealt with an 'building fire' leading to bus delays and cancellations.

Harper Street, just off York Street between Kirkgate Market and the Bus Station, was closed due to the incident - according to First Bus.

There were major bus delays across the city centre.

Some shortened or full cancellations are 'likely'.

The provider issued this update on Twitter at about 6.15pm: "Many Services operating late, particularly those vehicles caught up in the disruption on Harper Street because of the building fire.

"Some shortened or full cancellations are likely this evening."

First Bus said these services are impacted:

74/74A - All affected service to divert via Duke Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane to Duncan Street (if not already stuck in traffic on York Street)

19 19A - All affected service to divert via Duke Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane to Duncan Street (if not already stuck in traffic on York Street)

16 - All affected service to divert via Duke Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane to Duncan Street (if not already stuck in traffic on York Street)

5 - 5 - All affected service to divert via Duke Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane to Duncan Street (if not already stuck in traffic on York Street)

4 - All affected service to divert via Duke Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane to Duncan Street (if not already stuck in traffic on York Street)

The road is no longer closed.