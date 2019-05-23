Retro games arcade to open in Leeds

A vintage amusement arcade is set to open its doors in Leeds.

Arcade Club Leeds will be opening on Thursday, May 30, in part of the former Star and Garter pub site in Kirkstall.

The arcade, features a café/bar and retail area, and will boast around 250 vintage video games ranging from Space Invaders and Pac Man through to Super Mario.

Retro gamers have already been posting what classics they would like to see featured with more than 2,600 people having already liked the official facebook page.

"Cannot wait, my little boy is beyond excited about the opening, he is a games geek like me. I would love to play Golden Axe again," posted one gaming enthusiast.

Another added: "Omg! Yay! Can't wait to see what the new addition has to offer! Can't have a trip to arcade club without having street fighter, bubble bobble and Outrun!!!! Super excited for you guys!!!!"

The arcade will be the second of its kind in the UK with the first already up and running in Manchester.

For more information and ticket prices visit: www.facebook.com/ArcadeClubLeeds

