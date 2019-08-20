Residents warned to keep windows closed as seven fire crews attend Middleton field fire

Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed after a field fire which required seven fire crews to control.

The fire happened Winthorpe View, in the Middleton area at about 3pm today.

Fire crews from Rothwell, Wakefield, Dewsbury, Morley and Leeds attended as well as two crews from Hunslet.

Crews used three large jets, two hose reels and three breathing apparatus to deal with the incident.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service has advised local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

