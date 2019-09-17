Police launch appeal for missing man from Leeds

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for a missing man from Leeds.

Daniel Cole, aged 26 from Yeadon, was last seen in the Moortown area at 1.40pm today (Tuesday 17).

He is described as white, 5ft 8” tall, of slim build and with short mousey brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black trousers, a turquoise zip jacket and black coloured shoes.

Daniel or anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 822 of today.

