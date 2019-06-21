Police issue fresh appeal after 12-year-old girl seriously injured in Wortley road collision

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a young girl was badly hurt after being hit by a BMW.

The collision occurred on Wortley Road in Leeds on Tuesday afternoon at around 3.45pm.

The 12-year-old girl was walking along the road when she was struck by the black BMW which was travelling away from Town Street.

At the time, it was reported the driver failed to stop at the scene, however it is understand a man attended a nearby police station to report the collision.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said on Friday: "Police are appealing for anyone who saw the BMW prior to the collision or the collision itself to contact police.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any further information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat quoting crime reference number 13190308406."