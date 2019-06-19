Police close Stonegate Road in Meanwood due to motorbike collision

Have your say

Police have closed a busy road in Meanwood due to a serious road traffic collision.

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a collision with a car on Stonegate Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers were called at 4.39pm to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance are in attendance.

The male biker is being taken to hospital.

A road block remains in place near to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.