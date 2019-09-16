Police called to unexplained death of 16-year-old girl in Yorkshire street

Police were called to an unexplained death of 16-year-old in a Yorkshire street.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they attended the scene with other emergency services on Backstone Way in Ilkley at 1.30pm on Sunday, September 15.

A 16-year-old girl was treated by paramedics at the scene, however, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The spokesperson said: "At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries to establish a cause of death and has been referred to the coroner; however no-one else is currently being sought in connection with the death."